Heavy losses as Armenia, Azerbaijan defy calls for calm

YEREVAN: Azerbaijani and Armenian forces claimed to have inflicted heavy losses as fighting raged for a third day on Tuesday over Azerbaijan´s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Renewed US calls echoed by Germany and Russia for a halt to the fierce clashes that erupted Sunday went unheeded by the ex-Soviet rivals that have been locked for decades in a territorial dispute. Both sides said fighting was continuing on Tuesday, despite urgent international pleas for a ceasefire. Twelve Azeri civilians have been killed and 35 wounded by Armenian fire, the Azeri Prosecutor’s office said. Nagorno-Karabakh said 53 of its soldiers had been killed in fighting with Azeri forces. It also said it had recovered some lost territory on Sunday, but its leader later said neither Azeri army nor the Armenian military captured any tactical positions during the fighting on Monday. He said the Azeri army had started a significant attack towards Matagis and Talish.

However, the Armenian defence ministry claimed separatists in Karabakh had repelled Azerbaijani attacks along the frontline and that "the enemy suffered serious losses in manpower". It said Azerbaijan´s military had suffered major losses since the clashes erupted, with nearly 50 drones and six helicopters downed, and 80 tanks destroyed.

While accusing Azerbaijan of escalating the conflict, Armenia threatened to use longer-range weapons with greater destructive power.

In Baku, officials dismissed claims by the separatists that Armenian-backed troops had regained control of territory they lost in Sunday´s fighting. Azerbaijan said its military had repelled an Armenian counterattack and destroyed an Armenian motorised column and an artillery unit and, later, an entire motorised infantry regiment.