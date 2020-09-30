PML-N issues circular: Members stopped from meeting armed forces personnel, its related agencies

LAHORE: The PML-N has stopped all its members from meeting any personnel from the armed forces and its related agencies whether in personal or official capacity.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal issued a circular in this connection Tuesday. It said, “We are fighting a battle for survival of Pakistan. Our stance is based solely on national interests for constitutional supremacy in the country and remains above political and personal concerns”. He said he has been directed by the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to communicate to all party members, the party’s policy regarding meetings with the functionaries of the armed forces of Pakistan and related agencies.

The party leadership is of the firm view that such meetings, even though conducted in good faith, may cause undue controversies, he said, adding the leadership knew that the contents of such meetings may be selectively leaked in order to serve specific interests and malign the political fraternity. “In view of the above, it has been decided that in future no party member shall meet any personnel from the armed forces and its related agencies whether in personal or official capacity. If, however, such meeting is necessary in the interest of national security or fulfillment of constitutional responsibilities then it shall be done indiscreetly and with the prior permission of the party’s Quaid,” the circular ordered.

Secondly, while the Quaid notes with great pleasure the overwhelming response from the party cadres and of course the public to his narrative as expressed in his address to the APC, he expects strong and unwavering support from the party leadership at a time when country is passing through a defining democratic crisis in defending it as the party policy to turn Pakistan into a truly democratic state guaranteeing & protecting fundamental political & economic rights of its citizens envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the circular concluded.