Motorway gang-rape case: ATC extends judicial remand of accused

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Tuesday extended judicial remand of Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, a Motorway gang rape accused while directing police conduct identification parade before the next hearing.

Gujjarpura police produced the accused amid tight security before ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta. The accused, with a muffled face, was brought to the court in an armoured vehicle.

Police informed the court that the identification parade of the accused could not take place due to some inevitable reasons. The investigation officer of the case implored the court to grant time for identification parade. The court while accepting the plea of the IO adjourned the hearing till October 13.

It is pertinent to mention that main suspect Abid Malhi is still at large. Previously, police had informed that after the arrest of the accused Shafqat, his swabs were collected for Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matching and were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA). The investigation officer said the police received the report of PFSA which confirmed that the DNA of the accused had matched with the DNA which was collected from the crime scene and from the victim. The IO also claimed that the accused, during police custody, confessed to his crime. The IO stated that as the accused was not nominated in the FIR, his identification parade was a requirement of the law.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had raided the house of Shafqat’s sister in Depalpur, district Okara, and had arrested him. Shafqat was in contact with the prime suspect Abid Ali Malhi before and after committing the rape.

Shafqat, in the preliminary investigation, said Abid had first raped the woman and then forced him to commit the same. He said when the Dolphin officials arrived at the crime scene, they were present there. But when Dolphin squad fired a warning shot, they left the crime scene and hid in Karol jungle. After two hours, they left the jungle and reached Sheikhupura at the home of Abid Malhi, he added.

After that, both switched off their cell-phones and parted ways. Shafqat went to the house of his sister from where he was arrested, while Abid avoided a police raid and went underground, and he is still at large.

Police investigation revealed that it was a gang of four criminals including Abid Malhi, Ali Sher, Iqbal alias Bala Mistri and Shafqat alias Bagga, who used to commit crimes in Sheikhupura and other cities.

Moreover, on August 8, Abid and Ali Sher were arrested by the Factory Area police of Sheikhupura when they robbed a citizen while their third accomplice Shafqat had fled the scene. However, Abid secured bail while Ali Sher is still in jail. After that, Iqbal, who is the fourth member of the gang, suggested changing the crime area as they were under radar of Sheikhupura police. Iqbal is a resident of Karol Ghati and he asked the gang to robe people near the said area. The gang used to make plans of dacoities via phone and used code word “Gup-Shup” for calling a meeting of the gang. A couple of days before the incident, Abid called Shafqat for “Gup-Shup”. Both called Iqbal to join the party, but he could not turn up due to his domestic engagements.

The accused spotted the car of victim woman as the hazard lights of the vehicle were on. The duo approached the car and later looted the woman and gang raped her. On Tuesday, police also arrested Iqbal alias Bala Mistri.