Heavy losses as Azerbaijan, Armenia defy calls for calm

YEREVAN: Azerbaijani and Armenian forces claimed to have inflicted heavy losses as fighting raged for a third day on Tuesday over Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Renewed US calls echoed by Germany and Russia for a halt to the fierce clashes that erupted Sunday went unheeded by the ex-Soviet rivals that have been locked for decades in a territorial dispute. Both sides said fighting was continuing on Tuesday, despite urgent international pleas for a ceasefire.

Twelve Azeri civilians have been killed and 35 wounded by Armenian fire, the Azeri Prosecutor’s office said.

Nagorno-Karabakh said 53 of its soldiers had been killed in fighting with Azeri forces.

It also said it had recovered some lost territory on Sunday, but its leader later said neither the Azeri army nor the Armenian military captured any tactical positions during the fighting on Monday.

He said the Azeri army had started a significant attack towards Matagis and Talish.

However, the Armenian defence ministry claimed separatists in Karabakh had repelled Azerbaijani attacks along the frontline and that “the enemy suffered serious losses in manpower”. It said Azerbaijan’s military had suffered major losses since the clashes erupted, with nearly 50 drones and six helicopters downed, and 80 tanks destroyed.

While accusing Azerbaijan of escalating the conflict, Armenia threatened to use longer-range weapons with greater destructive power.

In Baku, officials dismissed claims by the separatists that Armenian-backed troops had regained control of territory they lost in Sunday’s fighting. Azerbaijan said its military had repelled an Armenian counterattack and destroyed an Armenian motorised column and an artillery unit and, later, an entire motorised infantry regiment.

Its forces “continued an offensive on the city of Fizuli,” in the Karabakh region, “destroying four enemy tanks and an armoured vehicle and killing 10 troops,” the defence ministry said. “The enemy asked for help to evacuate corpses and wounded troops” from the battlefield.

Azerbaijan also threatened to destroy Armenia’s Russian-supplied S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems, which it said are being moved to Karabakh.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has “urgently called for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table,” her spokesman said, after she spoke with Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also for an end to fighting and a return to negotiations “as quickly as possible”.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also called for calm and for resolving the dispute between the two countries through dialogue and diplomatic means in order to preserves the interests of the two countries, Qatar news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Turkey denied reports that it sent Syrian fighters to help its ally Azerbaijan fight Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying the assertions were part of Armenia’s attempts to create “dark propaganda” about Turkey.

On Monday, the Armenian ambassador to Russia said Turkey had sent around 4,000 fighters from Turkish-controlled northern Syria to Azerbaijan and that they were involved in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has rejected any possibility of talks with neighbouring Armenia over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and said that Yerevan’s demands were unacceptable, Russian news agencies reported.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey was not a party to the conflict and its role in the region was of a stabilising nature.