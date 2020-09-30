Pakistan to Afghanistan: Reduce violence, we stand by you

ISLAMABAD: Hailing the start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha on September 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed hope that the Afghan leadership would seize this historic opportunity to work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

He underscored that all Afghan parties must work for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. He said Pakistan would support whatever the Afghans agree upon the future of Afghanistan. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the post-conflict Afghanistan on its path to reconstruction and economic development.

This he observed during a meeting with Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, who called on him here.

Extending a warm welcome, the prime minister conveyed his best wishes for a successful outcome of the Afghan peace process. He expressed hope that Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s visit would help open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Imran reiterated his longstanding position that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that a political solution was the only way forward.

He expressed satisfaction that the international community had come to recognize this stance and also acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

The US-Taliban peace agreement was a major step forward in these endeavours, he added. In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted that Pakistan and Afghanistan had immense trade complementarities and emphasized the need for optimally utilizing these capacities for mutually-beneficial trade and transit.

He assured Dr. Abdullah Abdullah that Pakistan would continue to undertake all efforts to facilitate the Afghan transit trade and deepen bilateral trade and economic ties and people-to-people exchanges with Afghanistan.

Imran said he was looking forward to his visit to Afghanistan on the invitation of President Ashraf Ghani.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Dr Abdullah Abdullah said Afghanistan would focus on benefitting from the US-Taliban peace deal.

‘’There are no winners in the war, and no losers in peace. In the realms of challenges such as terrorism and coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan and Afghanistan need to work in close collaboration to overcome the related problems,” he said.

He appreciated Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades and endorsed their proposed dignified return to the homeland.

Dr Abdullah emphasized strengthened relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the fields of transit trade and people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan desired sustainable peace in Afghanistan and would continue to extend support in this regard.

He said Pakistan’s peace was linked with peace and stability in Afghanistan and also in the entire region.

Qureshi said Afghanistan must realize that Pakistan wanted to be its ‘’friend and not master’’.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah also called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House. Sanjrani said Pakistan would continue to support efforts for a lasting peace in Afghanistan, as the solution to the Afghan problem lay in dialogue.

Bilateral relations, parliamentary relations and issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

Sanjrani said Pakistan supported the Afghan-led peace process and efforts for promotion of peace in the region. He said pace and security guaranteed development of the region.

Sanjrani said Pakistan and Afghanistan were bound in a relationship of brotherhood and mutual respect and it could be strengthened further through economic and political ties and that Afghanistan was an important country for Pakistan.

He pointed out that there were vast opportunities to enhance bilateral relations at the parliamentary level. He said institutional cooperation between the Senates of the two countries need to be enhanced. Stressing the need for boosting trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sanjrani said bilateral trade and economic ties should be further strengthened.

Earlier, when the guests reached the Parliament House, they were received by Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi and senior Senate officials. The Afghan leader also wrote his impressions in the guest book.

Sanjrani also hosted a luncheon in the honor of Dr Abdullah Abdullah which was attended by parliamentary leaders, ministers and parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, a seven-member delegation of journalists also met Sanjrani. The Senate chairman hosted a dinner in their honour.