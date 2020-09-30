No-bail arrest orders for Shahbaz’s wife, daughter

LAHORE; An accountability court on Tuesday granted 14-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond means and money-laundering case.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz and daughter Rabia Imran, both co-accused in assets beyond means and money laundering reference.

The non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz and another co-accused Haroon Yousaf had already been issued by the court in the same reference. The court sought compliance report from the Foreign Office (FO) over serving of warrants on the accused in London as well.

However, the court accepted an application of Javeria Ali, daughter of Shahbaz and co-accused in the case, seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance before the court.

The NAB Lahore produced Shahbaz before Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan. A large number of PML-N workers welcomed Shahbaz on accountability court premises.

Hamza Shahbaz was not produced in the court from jail as doctor concerned informed the court that he was tested COVID-19 positive and was in isolation.

As the hearing commenced, Shahbaz, while addressing the court, stated that his counsel would not appear before the court and he would plead his case by himself and sought permission to do so which was granted.

Shahbaz, in his statement, alleged that there was a nexus of NAB and Imran Niazi which was playing with the justice system. He said that during the times of his late father, the industrial units were distributed and inherited properties were transferred to children.

“I have no link with industrial units in question and I had submitted all the details in the Lahore High Court,” Shahbaz added.

“There is an allegation against me that after my holding of office as the Punjab chief minister, assets of my children increased.

“But, in reality, due to my holding of the CM office, the industrial units of my children suffered losses,” Shahbaz claimed.

The PML-N chief said “if I had decreased prices of sugarcane, like it was in Sindh, it would have had benefited industrial units of my children. But I didn’t do so just to give benefit to farmers of the province.”

Shahbaz said that in 2017, the Punjab government decided to give Rs15 subsidy on sugar, “but I refused the proposal as it was the public money and referred the matter to the federal government.

“I decided that Rs15 per kilogram subsidy will not be given from Punjab kitty. While on the other hand, the Sindh government gave subsidy,” Shahbaz added.

“As I didn’t provide subsidy, it caused a loss of Rs900 million to the mill of my son,” Shahbaz claimed.

Shahbaz said he might have committed sins, but Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in his last address, had said that father was not responsible for the deeds of his son and the son was not responsible for the acts of his father.

At this moment, the judge asked Shahbaz as to how much financial benefit his decisions gave to the national kitty. Shahbaz replied that his decisions benefited in billions and those billions were spent on education and health.

Shahbaz claimed that there was no Excise Duty on ethanol in Pakistan, but he imposed it in Punjab which also caused losses to mills of his family members.

Shahbaz said his father used to go to college in day time and in the evening he used to work in an iron factory. Shahbaz claimed that in 1972, Ittefaq Foundry was the biggest industrial unit of Pakistan. However, when it was nationalised in 1972, not a single penny was given as compensation. “After that my father established six new industrial units,” Shahbaz claimed.

He said that in 1979, Ittefaq Foundry was given back to Mian Sharif, but till then it had been turned into ruins. Shahbaz said that in 1996, Ittefaq Foundry was turned engineered default. “Whosoever made us a political victim is history now,” Shahbaz added.

Shahbaz said the Sharif family in 2014 wrote a letter to the Lahore High Court that they wanted to return each and every penny of the loan they ever obtained from the banks. After that all the loans were paid, Shahbaz claimed. He claimed that in his all tenures he didn’t get salary and gave it as charity to Gulab Devi Hospital and other charity organisations.

The judge asked Shahbaz whether on his report, NAB would look into the matter.

To which, Shahbaz said that NAB had already investigated but they did not speak.

However, the NAB prosecutor argued that Shahbaz was given many questionnaires and he had admitted that his children were dependent on him. Shahbaz was asked questions after his arrest but he refused to answer, the prosecutor added.

The prosecutor implored the court to grant physical remand of Shahbaz Sharif to complete the investigation.

The court, after hearing Shahbaz and NAB prosecution, reserved the decision for a while, and later granted 14-day physical custody of Shahbaz to NAB. Shahbaz would be produced before the court on Oct 13.