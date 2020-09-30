Protests as Dalit teenager dies two weeks after gang-rape in India

ISLAMABAD: Protests have erupted in India over the death of a young woman two weeks after she was dragged from a field and allegedly gang-raped and tortured. The 19-year-old was attacked while she was out cutting grass on 14 September in Hathras, a district in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The attackers allegedly pulled her into a field with her shawl, sexually assaulted her and tried to strangle her, international media reported. The woman was found by her family naked, bleeding and paralysed, her tongue split and her spine broken. She was taken to hospital in the city of Aligargh and this week she was transferred to a facility in Delhi, where she died from her injuries on Tuesday morning.