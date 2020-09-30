Nine killed in KP blasts

NOWSHERA/MARDAN: Nine people were killed and another 18 injured in two blasts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

Five people, including two brothers, were killed and two injured in a blast at Camp Koroona in Akbarpura town (Nowshera).

In Mardan, a least four people, including a man and his two daughters, were killed while 16 others injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a bicycle went off at Shaheedano Bazaar here on Tuesday, police and local sources said.