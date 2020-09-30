Veteran actor Mirza Shahi dies of cardiac arrest in Karachi

KARACHI: Veteran film and TV actor Mirza Shahi died of cardiac arrest at the city's Civil Hospital on Tuesday at the age of 70.

Shahi was brought to Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre two days ago and was shifted to ventilator on Tuesday, but he could not survive. Mirza Shahi was a versatile actor who played a variety of roles in various films and TV dramas. His most memorable role was the character of "Chacha Kamal" he played in Geo TV’s comedy serial “Nadanian” which became very popular.

Shahi was basically a comedian, who began his acting career in films produced in the former East Pakistan in the early ‘60s.

He made his acting debut in 1965 with a film titled ‘Kaisey Kahun’.

Later, he acted in various movies, including ‘Mala’, ‘Aakhri Station’, ‘Is Dharti Per’, ‘Chakori’, ‘Chotey Saheb’, ‘Chand Aur Chandni’, ‘Payal’, ‘Anari’, ‘Chand Sooraj’, ‘Dushman’, ‘Miss Lanka’.

After the Fall of Dhaka, he migrated to Karachi and participated in TV plays and comedy shows. He was an important actor of Shoaib Mansoor’s well known regular comedy show ‘Fifty Fifty’ during the ‘70s.

He also acted with Athar Shah Khan in a comedy drama serial 'Hi Jaidi'. His plays also included ‘Bazian’ the Geo’s Entertainment’s popular serial ‘Nadanian’.