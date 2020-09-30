Police accused of delayed action on complaint of gang-rape victim

LAHORE: Factory area police is accused of using delaying tactics to initiate action against four alleged rapists on a complaint filed by a gang rape victim.

The victim, Nagheen Hassan, has been knocking at the door of Sheikhupura DPO and Ferozwala SDPO for the last two weeks.

The accused are at large and hurling life threats to the victim and her family. Nagheen Hassan of Tehsil Ferozwala, District Sheikhupura, alleged that she had been subjected to severe physical and sexual torture by four accused after tricking her into a fake marriage.

She had knocked at the doors of police authorities for justice. However, she remains unheard lest being provided justice owing to the power and influence of the accused.

Narrating the details of the ordeal she went through, Nagheen alleged that prime accused Tariq Kabariya had trapped her for abduction using his daughter Sana Zeeshan.

She along with Sana, her class-fellow, and his nephew also had visited a beauty parlor on June 19, 2020 on a bike. She convinced her to return home on their car. The accused Khuram Abdal, Naveed Bagga, Tariq Kabarhia and Abad alias Bhola all armed with firearms were riding it. They on gunpoint took her to district courts Sheikhupura. They threatened her that if she did not admit their words, they would upload the dance video present in the phone of Sana. They forcefully got signatures on plain documents. Two other persons Muhammad Bilal Liaqat and Muhammad Ashraf, Niakkhawan, were also present on the occasion.

The accused forced her to record statement before the court. In the evening, they left her at their house. On July 07, 2020, another woman Faiqa, the daughter of Abdal, took her to her home on pretext of showing her video of marriage ceremony of her sister and took her to a nearby village house of her aunt Nosheen. Accused Khuram Abdal, Naveed Bagga, Tariq Imam and Abad alias Bhola were present on the occasion. They forcefully took her to a house in Khan Colony. They made her obscene videos on gunpoint.

She on finding an opportunity called on 15 to inform the injustice against her. However, the accused persons convinced police to leave after giving them bribe.

The accused Tariq kept the victim hostage for 20 days at a house on Khanpur Stop. They also took her to an unidentified location in Lahore for sexual assault and dance purpose, she alleged.

The accused subjected the victim to physical torture and sexually abused and also asked her to dance.

She continued that on September 13, she found an opportunity to flee from their captivity and came to Data Darbar. She called her brother Abid Ali and narrated the whole ordeal. Since September 13, Nagheen has approached SHO Factory Area, DSP Circle and DPO Sheikhupura multiple times.

However, her woes were not addressed. DSP Khalid Mehmood said Khuram Abdal was complainant’s husband. The victim had recorded her statement under section 164 of CrPC before the court in favour of accused Khurram. The statement is recorded when there is no one present around. He continued that Khuram and the complainant earlier had good terms. Now, their terms had turned sour and she was registering complaints against him. He said the court had asked for report and they would submit it soon.