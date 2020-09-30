close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
September 30, 2020

NA body team visits North Waziristan

National

September 30, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Defence headed by Amjad Ali Khan, Chairman of the Committee visited North Waziristan on Tuesday.

On arrival, the delegation laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. The delegation was given detailed briefing on operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and ongoing IBOs. The delegation was briefed about socio-economic projects for area uplifting. The team appreciated Army efforts in bringing normalcy not only in the area but efforts for peace and stability in the country.

