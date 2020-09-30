Roadside bomb kills 14 civilians in Afghanistan

KABUL: At least 14 civilians, including women and children, were killed Tuesday by a roadside bomb in central Afghanistan, officials said, as violence continues despite peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government.Seven women, five children and two men died when their vehicle detonated an explosive device in Daikundi province, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said in a statement.

Three children were also wounded, he added, blaming the Taliban for the blast. Nasrullah Ghori -- the spokesman for the governor of Daikundi -- told AFP the victims were travelling to a shrine when their minibus struck the bomb. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.