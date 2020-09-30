close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 30, 2020

Roadside bomb kills 14 civilians in Afghanistan

National

AFP
September 30, 2020

KABUL: At least 14 civilians, including women and children, were killed Tuesday by a roadside bomb in central Afghanistan, officials said, as violence continues despite peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government.Seven women, five children and two men died when their vehicle detonated an explosive device in Daikundi province, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said in a statement.

Three children were also wounded, he added, blaming the Taliban for the blast. Nasrullah Ghori -- the spokesman for the governor of Daikundi -- told AFP the victims were travelling to a shrine when their minibus struck the bomb. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Latest News

More From Pakistan