Wed Sep 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

Maulana Ashrafi joins PM’s team

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Tahir Ashrafi was Tuesday appointed as the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, says a notification released from the Prime Minister's Office.

The notification says, “the Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, with immediate effect. The appointment of Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi shall be in honorary capacity.

It is pertinent that Maulana Tahir Ashrafi is the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and also heads the Muttahida Ulema Board.

