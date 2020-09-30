FIA books Meesha Shafi, others for defaming Ali Zafar

LAHORE: FIA Cybercrime Wing has registered a case Tuesday against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The FIA has registered the case on a complaint moved by Ali Zafar. The accused nominated in the FIR include Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza. The FIR has been registered under Section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109 PPC. According to FIA, the accused were unable to satisfy the investigators about the allegations levelled against them after which they were booked.