AJK PM asks UN to protect Kashmiris from Indian atrocities

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the United Nations to play its role in protecting the lives and property of the people of occupied Kashmir who have been facing worst kind of atrocities at the hands of brute Indian forces.

In his reaction on social media reports over the continued Indian forces firing on the civil populations of Azad Kashmir, he said Indian will not be able to suppress the indigenous liberation struggle launched by the people of occupied Kashmir and all illegal tactics on the part of Indian government to crush the freedom movement are bound to fail. The PM regretted over the silent spectator role of UN and urged for stopping the mass genocide of Kashmiri in occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian brute forces.