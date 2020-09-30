US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump’s nominee for the United States Supreme Court has close ties to a charismatic Christian religious group that holds men are divinely ordained as the “head” of the family and faith. Former members of the group, called People of Praise, say it teaches that wives must submit to the will of their husbands, foreign media reported.

Federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett has not commented publicly on her own or her family’s involvement, and a People of Praise spokesman declined to say whether she and her husband are current members.

But Barrett, 48, grew up in New Orleans in a family deeply connected to the organisation and as recently as 2017 she served as a trustee at the People of Praise-affiliated Trinity Schools Inc, according to the nonprofit organisation’s tax records and other documents reviewed by The Associated Press news agency. Only members of the group serve on the schools’ board, according to the system’s president.

An international news agency also reviewed 15 years of back issues of the organisation’s internal magazine, Vine and Branches, which has published birth announcements, photos and other mentions of Barrett and her husband, Jesse, whose family has been active in the group for 40 years. On Friday, all editions of the magazine were removed from the group’s website.

People of Praise is a religious community based on charismatic Christianity, a movement that grew out of the influence of Pentecostalism, which emphasises a personal relationship with Jesus and can include baptism in the Holy Spirit and speaking in tongues. The group organises and meets outside the purview of a church and includes people from several Christian denominations, but its members are mostly Roman Catholic.