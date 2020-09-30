PBC forms ‘Journalists Defence Committee’ ­

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Abid Saqi has constituted a ‘Journalists Defence Committee’ consisting of lawyers, for providing free legal assistance and services to journalists and/or their elected bodies in the courts of law, at Islamabad/Rawalpindi, for protecting their rights of expression.

The committee comprising lawyers included Col. ® Inam-ur-Reheem, Umer Gillani, Barrister Jahangir Jadoon, Advocate Haider Imtiaz, Baber Hayat Samoor, Sajid Tanoli and Muhammad Usman.

Abid Saqi said that any aggrieved journalist in need of legal aid/services, may approach the Journalists Defence Committee.