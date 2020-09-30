Women teachers move court against promotion formula

Islamabad : The women teachers of Islamabad's government colleges have moved the Islamabad High Court seeking rectification of their disrupted service structure, famously known as four-tier promotion formula.

On the petition of Farzana Akram and 26 other teachers, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the high court issued notices to respondents, including secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education, for response to the plea and fixed the hearing for December 10, 2020.

The said promotion formula was disrupted when the junior women teachers of BPS-16 were upgraded as senior teachers of BPS-17 in 2011.

The petitioners are the female teachers who have been working in the junior sections of Islamabad Model Colleges for the last many years.

They filed appeals with the FDE and ministry for the correction of ratio of 4-tier formula, but to no avail. At last, they knocked the court's door for justice.

Farzana Akram, a senior teacher said, “The existing total posts of teachers in the junior sections of model colleges are 401 out of which 340 posts are of grade 17, 43 of grade 18, 17 of grade 17 and only one post is of grade 20 which is against the spirit of 4 tier formula. If these posts are readjusted according to the 4-tier formula, among all the 401 posts, 201 posts will be of grade 17, 136 will be of grade 18, 60 posts will be of grade 17 and 4 posts will be of grade 20.