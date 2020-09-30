PCB, PITB sign MoU

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the implementation of e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) at its headquarters.

Wasim Khan and Azfar Manzoor signed the MoU on behalf of the PCB and PITB, respectively, after the latter fulfilled the PCB’s requirements of providing a software that could improve day-to-day operations and also enhance the organisation’s archiving capabilities.

PCB General Manager – IT, Junaid Babar Khan, said: “The PCB was searching for a solution for electronic approvals with tracking to avoid delays in approvals as well as the management of office files for a quick reference / retrieval of information pertaining to any official matter or approvals or history.”

PITB Chairman Mr Azfar Maznoor said: “e-FOAS is a product of PITB and has been developed with the vision to fully automate the official disposal of work electronically which will result into better efficiency and will be a step towards paperless environment at PCB.”