Wed Sep 30, 2020
Azhar, Shahzad train at NHPC

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

LAHORE: Test captain Azhar Ali and opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad practised at National High-Performance Center (NHPC) under the supervision of batting coach Mohammad Yousuf.

Shahid Aslam, assistant to head coach, and fielding coach at NHPC Atiq-uz-Zaman were seen helping the players.

It must be noted that Azhar is not part of any squad in the National T20 Cup whereas Ahmed is not participating in the tournament as he has recently recovered from a hand injury.

