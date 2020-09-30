Pliskova survives scare, Djokovic eases through

PARIS: Second seed Karolina Pliskova ended Mayar Sherif’s fairytale breakthrough at the Roland Garros on Tuesday as world number one Novak Djokovic’s bid to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice got off to a straightforward start with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Sweden’s Mikael Ymer.

Pliskova, a semi-finalist in 2017, squandered eight set points in the opening set as world number 172 Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to play in the main draw at a Slam, took a shock lead.

However, the Czech’s greater experience eventually told as she recovered to progress 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 6-4.

“I think she was playing very smart today. Of course she had a lot of confidence just winning three matches from quallies,” said Pliskova of her 24-year-old opponent. “She had nothing to lose.”

Latvia’s Ostapenko, the world 43, won her first match at the French Open since sweeping to her shock 2017 title when she fired 46 winners past Madison Brengle of the United States to win 6-2, 6-1.

“After I won here it was a tough time. I had to get used to the pressure but now it’s all gone,” said the 23-year-old Ostapenko.

Meanwhile, a row was brewing after French player Kristina Mladenovic suffered a controversial exit against Laura Siegemund when the German player won a point off what appeared to be a double bounce.

The incident, which came with Mladenovic 5-1 ahead and holding a set point in the opener, was missed by chair umpire Eva Asderaki.

World number 44 Mladenovic pleaded in vain and her German opponent took full advantage, racing into the next round 7-5, 6-3.

It was a second successive miserable Grand Slam for the 27-year-old Frenchwoman who was withdrawn from the doubles at the US Open earlier this month in a row over coronavirus.

Denmark’s Clara Tauson, just 17 and a qualifier, unleashed 48 winners to knock out American 21st seed and US Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7.

Tauson also saved two match points on her way to a first career main draw win.

It was Djokovic’s 32nd win in 33 matches in 2020, his only loss coming when he was defaulted from the US Open.

World number one Djokovic, bidding for a second French Open title and 18th career major, will play either Hugo Dellien of Bolivia or Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis for a place in the last 32.

“Of course, I will make sure I don’t make the same mistake twice,” said the Serb who remains only one of two men to have defeated 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in 15 years in Paris.

Djokovic suffered no hangover from his US Open controversy, quickly wrapping up a record 36th Masters title in Rome in a perfect claycourt tune-up for Paris.

Later on Tuesday, newly-crowned Hamburg champion Andrey Rublev, seeded 13, was set to face giant American Sam Querrey.

The 22-year-old Rublev’s final win in Germany over Stefanos Tsitsipas was his third title of 2020, after hardcourt trophies on Doha and Adelaide.

Rublev has yet to win a match at Roland Garros in two visits following a loss in qualifying in 2016 and a first round exit in 2017.

World 48 Querrey made the third round in Paris in 2013.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, seeded nine, was set to battle French veteran Gilles Simon.

The left-hander leapt into the top 10 for the first time earlier this month and made the quarter-finals of the US Open and last eight in Rome. However, Shapovalov, 21, has just one career win at Roland Garros.