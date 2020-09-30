close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

National Archery Championship in November

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

LAHORE: The National Archery Championship will be played under the auspices of the Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) at Karachi in the last week of November.

Pakistan Army will defend the title in the championship to be inaugurated by the President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan.

According to a press release, a total of nine men and women teams from all over the country will feature in the championship: Army, WAPDA, Police, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad.

Latest News

More From Sports