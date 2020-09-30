Bangladesh cricketers to return to scene of NZ attacks

WELLINGTON: Bangladesh cricketers are to return to the scene of the Christchurch massacres two years after the tragedy, New Zealand cricket said Tuesday.

They are among four international teams confirmed to play in New Zealand over the coming months.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play a One-day International in Christchurch on March 17 and are likely to be in the city on March 15, two years to the day after a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques and wounded another 40.

“We were very lucky because we were not inside that place,” team manager Khaled Mashud told reporters.

“We saw it from outside, like watching a video, like in the movies. We saw many people coming out bloodied.”

None of the players were injured and the team returned home the following day after the Test was cancelled.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said series against Bangladesh and Australia were yet to receive government approval but he was “confident” they would.

The government last week gave the green light for the West Indies and Pakistan to arrive under strict quarantine conditions for their first 14 days in the country due to concerns over the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m thrilled to be making this announcement today, given the uncertainty and difficulties over the past six or seven months,” White said.