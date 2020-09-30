Azhar, Shahzad train at NHPC

LAHORE: Test captain Azhar Ali and opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad practised at National High-Performance Center (NHPC) under the supervision of batting coach Mohammad Yousuf.

Shahid Aslam, assistant to head coach, and fielding coach at NHPC Atiq-uz-Zaman were seen helping the players.

It must be noted that Azhar is not part of any squad in the National T20 Cup whereas Ahmed is not participating in the tournament as he has recently recovered from a hand injury.