Zuma asks graft commission head to recuse himself

JOHANNESBURG: South African former president Jacob Zuma on Monday requested that the head of a commission investigating rampant state corruption during his nine-year reign recuse himself over “bias”, his lawyers said.

For more than two years, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has chaired a commission that has heard testimony from ministers, ex-ministers, government officials, lawmakers and business executives, with many giving damning evidence against Zuma, portraying his 2009-2018 presidency as a time of systematic looting of state assets.

The former president has repeatedly refused to testify to the commission, most recently last week when he claimed he was too ill. Zondo then held televised media briefing, setting “non-negotiable” dates for Zuma to testify on November 16-20 to the judicial commission, which was established to probe the “state capture” scandal.

Zuma’s lawyer Eric Mabuza said in a letter sent to the commission that Zondo was no longer capable of “exercising an independent and impartial mind”. “We are instructed to seek your recusal as Chairperson of the Commission on the ground that our client reasonably apprehends that you have already adopted a biased disposition towards him.”