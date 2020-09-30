Berlin airport to open after a nine-year delay

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Berlin: Berlin’s new international airport can open next month after an embarrassing nine-year delay despite the coronavirus pandemic taking a big bite out of air travel, its chief manager said on Tuesday.
“On October 31, 2020, BER will open,” the boss of the new facility, Engelbert Luetke-Daldrup, told reporters. “The German capital will finally have an airport that meets international standards.”
Terminal 1 of the airport located on the southern outskirts of Berlin will be inaugurated with departures by German flag carrier Lufthansa and British no-frills airline EasyJet.
A few shops and a tourism office will also open their doors the first day, but other terminals will have to wait until next year to serve passengers, Luetke-Daldrup said, due to a drop in demand because of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The current Schoenefeld airport located nearby will become Terminal 5. Social distancing measures, however, will put a damper on the planned celebrations. “There won’t be a big party, just an opening,” Luetke-Daltrup said. BER was set to open in 2011 but the date was repeatedly pushed back over a series of issues, including fire safety and corruption.