close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 30, 2020

Donald Trump

World

AFP
September 30, 2020

PARIS: A Paris fashion week show has called for the end to the “tyranny” of US President Donald Trump. American artist Sterling Ruby compared Trump to the racist Ku Klux Klan in his women’s Paris show called “Veil Flag”, in which a black model was draped in a distressed denim version of the Stars and Stripes.

Latest News

More From World