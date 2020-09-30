Cardinal Pell

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Cardinal George Pell will return to Rome from Australia for the first time since being jailed — and then acquitted — on child sex abuse charges, an aide said on Tuesday.
Katrina Lee, an aide and church spokeswomen, said Pell would fly from Sydney to Rome on a “private visit”, just six months after Australia’s High Court quashed his conviction on charges of molesting two choirboys in the 1990s.