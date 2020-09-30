Cardinal Pell

close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
AFP
SYDNEY: Cardinal George Pell will return to Rome from Australia for the first time since being jailed — and then acquitted — on child sex abuse charges, an aide said on Tuesday.

Katrina Lee, an aide and church spokeswomen, said Pell would fly from Sydney to Rome on a “private visit”, just six months after Australia’s High Court quashed his conviction on charges of molesting two choirboys in the 1990s.

