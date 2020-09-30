London: A court allowed a British newspaper group on Tuesday to amend its defence against a high-profile claim by Meghan Markle for breach of privacy and copyright. The former television actress is suing Associated Newspapers over its publication of extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. At a High Court hearing in London last week, her lawyers tried to block an application to state that the couple cooperated on a recent book about their lives together.