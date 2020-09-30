close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 30, 2020

Meghan Markle

World

 
September 30, 2020

London: A court allowed a British newspaper group on Tuesday to amend its defence against a high-profile claim by Meghan Markle for breach of privacy and copyright. The former television actress is suing Associated Newspapers over its publication of extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. At a High Court hearing in London last week, her lawyers tried to block an application to state that the couple cooperated on a recent book about their lives together.

Latest News

More From World