Wed Sep 30, 2020
September 30, 2020

PayPak Loyalty Program unveiled

September 30, 2020

KARACHI: PayPak, Pakistan’s first domestic payment scheme launched by 1LINK, is set to introduce an innovative Loyalty Program for its customers with TPL Life as the Family Takaful coverage provider, a statement said on Tuesday.

Following the partnership, TPL Life, a leading InsurTech in Pakistan, will provide complimentary Family Takaful coverage to all new and existing PayPak cardholders of Islamic accounts, it added.

With the PayPak loyalty program, customers will not only enjoy a range of deals and discounts with over 12,500+ merchants nationwide, but also have the added benefit of free Takaful coverage of up to Rs100,000 in case of death, including accidental and natural causes.

