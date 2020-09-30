Gold rates up Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs800/tola on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market rose to Rs112,100/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price was raised by Rs686 to Rs96,108.

In the international market, gold rates increased $21 to $1,887/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates also increased Rs50 to Rs1,200/tola. Silver rates of 10 grams rose Rs42.86 to Rs1,028.80.