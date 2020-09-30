Heavy losses claimed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting rages

YEREVAN: Azerbaijani and Armenian forces claimed to have inflicted heavy losses as fighting raged for a third day on Tuesday over the breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh.

Urgent calls from world leaders for a halt to the fierce clashes that erupted on Sunday have gone unheeded by the ex-Soviet rivals, who have been locked for decades in a territorial dispute over Karabakh.

Both sides said fighting was continuing on Tuesday, despite international pleas for a ceasefire. Armenian defence officials said separatists in Karabakh had repelled Azerbaijani attacks along the frontline and that “the enemy suffered serious losses in manpower”.

The defence ministry in Yerevan said Azerbaijan’s military had suffered major losses since the clashes erupted, with nearly 50 drones and four helicopters downed, and 80 tanks destroyed.

Defence officials in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku in turn dismissed claims by separatist fighters that the Armenian-backed troops had regained control of territory in Karabakh lost in fighting Sunday.

They said “fierce fighting” had persisted in the early hours of Tuesday and that their military had repelled an Armenian counterattack, destroying “an Armenian motorised column and an artillery unit” and, later, an entire motorised infantry regiment. Azerbaijani forces “continued an offensive on the city of Fizuli, destroying four enemy tanks, an armoured vehicle and killing 10 troops,” officials in Baku said. The fighting between majority-Muslim Azerbaijan and Christian Armenia is threatening to draw in Turkey and Russia — the main powerbrokers in the Caucasus region — who back opposing sides of the conflict.