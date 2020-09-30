Primary schools reopen across Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced on Tuesday that the primary schools (Grade 1-5) would reopen across the county from Wednesday (today) under strict SOPs.

Addressing a news conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here after attending a meeting, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the decision for the reopening of schools under Phase-III has been taken unanimously in the light of available data regarding coronavirus pandemic.

He informed that since the reopening of educational institutions from September 15, a total of 1,71,436 students, teachers and administrative staff had been tested for Covid-19 across the country, out of which only 1,284 were tested positive with the ratio of 0.8 per cent.

“The decision has been taken keeping in view the current situation regarding the pandemic which is under control,” the minister mentioned.

Shafqat said it was a matter of three million children studying at the primary level, therefore, thorough and introspective analysis of the data and deliberations was made to take the final decision. “I wanted to satisfy the parents that the government has taken this decision after reviewing the situation. The provincial education ministers, and concerned officials were strictly monitoring the implementation of SOPs in schools” he added.

He said several educational institutions had been closed for not complying with the SOPs and safety guidelines, adding that practice would continue in the primary schools as well. He lauded the role of teachers, parents and concerned officials for making it possible while strictly adhering to the SOPs during the last fifteen days.

“It was a collective effort which is laudable,” Shafqat said while congratulating all the parents, teachers and administrative staff. He hoped parents and teachers would make their all out efforts to take care of the students of early classes.