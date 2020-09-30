close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 30, 2020

NAB ‘to summon Maulana Fazl in assets inquiry’

Top Story

 
September 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be summoned to appear in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to narrate his side of the story about alleged corruption charges against him in assets beyond means inquiry case as required by law, said a NAB spokesman.

Clarifying some media reports about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s case, the spokesman said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureau was continuing inquiry against Maulana Fazl right now. Earlier, the NAB had asked the JUI-F chief to appear before additional director of the NAB Peshawar on October 1 to answer allegations that he owned assets beyond known sources of income.

Latest News

More From Top Story