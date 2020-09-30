NAB ‘to summon Maulana Fazl in assets inquiry’

ISLAMABAD: The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be summoned to appear in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to narrate his side of the story about alleged corruption charges against him in assets beyond means inquiry case as required by law, said a NAB spokesman.

Clarifying some media reports about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s case, the spokesman said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureau was continuing inquiry against Maulana Fazl right now. Earlier, the NAB had asked the JUI-F chief to appear before additional director of the NAB Peshawar on October 1 to answer allegations that he owned assets beyond known sources of income.