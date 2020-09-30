close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
September 30, 2020

Security plan devised for Chehlum

Peshawar

September 30, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police have devised a security plan for the peaceful observance of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) here, said a handout on Tuesday.

The police have divided the entire district into five sectors. The handout said that Section 144 had been imposed across the district, banning the pillion riding and display of arms. The unnecessary use of loudspeakers and provocative wall-chalking had been banned to ensure peaceful observance of the Chehlum. That handout added that search and strike operations were being conducted to keep a close eye on the movement of miscreants. The Pak Army and paramilitary troops were also part and parcel of the security plan. The sniffer dogs were being used to clear the traditional routes of the mourning processions and majalis venues.

