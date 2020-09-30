close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

Crackdown on drug pushers sought

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

MANSEHRA: The people of Balakot on Tuesday asked the police to launch a crackdown against drug peddlers.

“The use of drugs has raised alarmingly in Balakot and its suburbs. More youngsters would fall prey to narcotics if the police didn’t crack down on the drug peddlers,” one Rashid Ali Rashid told a meeting attended by the local community and officials of the Police Department in Narah area. The locals said that drugs were being sold in Narah, Garlat, Qadarabad and other areas. Another resident Nisar Ahmad Awan said that locals would inform the police about the sale of drugs in Balakot and its adjoining localities, but the identity of the informers should be kept secret.

