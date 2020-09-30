Investment-friendly industrial environment being ensured: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the KP government is focusing on providing investment-friendly industrial environment to industrialists so that valuable natural resources could be utilized for the masses.

He was chairing a meeting on Tuesday on the three-year industrial roadmap here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an official handout. It was attended by Adviser to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah, Special Assistant on Industries, Abdul Kareem, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, administrative secretaries and other officials. The meeting was told that so far seven industrial facilitation centres had been made functional while all zonal offices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) turned into industrial facilitation centres to facilitate investors. The participants were informed that all industrial plots of Jalozai Economic Zone had been sold out in one month, adding that through project around 41,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and investment of Rs 6.3 billion was expected.

The meeting was told that Nowshera Economic Zone extension project comprising 76 acres of land was ready for commercial launch, adding through the project over 12,000 job opportunities and investment of Rs 1.6 billion was expected. It was added that the development agreement on Rashakai Special Economic Zone had been signed, adding that through project creation of around 0.2 million job opportunities and investment of $ 1.9 billion was expected.

Further, three different industries would be made functional in Mohmand Economic Zone, feasibility study for the establishment of a centre of excellence in mining processing technologies had been presented to the Pak-China Joint Working group, the conversion process of Mohmand Economic Zone into Special Economic Zone had been initiated, it was added.

The chief minister stated that completion of ongoing projects in the industrial sector would boost the economy and create job opportunities in the province in addition to value addition of natural resources.

He added that the government would go all out to make the province a hub for commerce and trade activities. Mahmood Khan called for formally inaugurating the newly established Dera Ismail Khan Economic Zone. He said that Rs. 1.5 billion investment and over 30,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities were expected through this project. Under the project, four industrial units were already operational, one industrial unit was under construction whereas construction of four additional industrial units would soon be started.

Briefing about the upcoming projects of economic zones, the meeting was informed that the business plan had been prepared and the consultant hired for master planning of 140 acres Chitral Economic Zone.

This project would be available for commercial launching by the end of October this year. Moreover, a master plan for 89 acres Ghazi Economic Zone was completed and this project would also be ready for commercial launching by December this year.

The meeting was told that international tender had been floated for establishment of 3,125 acres Daraban Economic Zone which would be the largest the economic zone of the province. Daraban Economic Zone was situated at the distance of two kilometers from CPEC route which was an ideal location for international investors.

Expected investment through this project was Rs.56 billion having more than five million direct and indirect employment opportunities. The project would have four hundred industrial units and would be implemented in phased manners, the meeting was informed.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to propose this project for inclusion into China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.