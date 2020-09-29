KP health minister contracts coronavirus

PESHAWAR: At a time when all educational institutions have been reopened and businesses and commercial activities have resumed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Health Minister and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. "I have tested positive for Covid-19, and am isolating at home. I feel fine and healthy, albeit with a slight cough. I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha'Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible. If you have come in contact with me, please test yourself," Taimur Jhagra said in a Twitter message. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far lost 1259 people to coronavirus and 37701 others were diagnosed with the Covid-19. Among them, 35,951 recovered from the viral infection. In Pakistan, the first and second patient who died of coronavirus belonged to KP. The first patient who died of the viral infection was an elderly man, Sadat Khan, hailing from Manga village in Mardan. Sadat had returned from Saudi Arabia where he had reportedly contracted the virus.