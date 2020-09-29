Ridiculous to link Shahbaz arrest to GB polls: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has termed it ridiculous to link the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif by Maryam Nawaz to the Gilgit Baltistan elections. He asked Begum Safdar Awan (Maryam Nawaz) to tell how many PML-N leaders, including Shahbaz Sharif, had visited Gilgit Baltistan in the last six months. Responding to a press conference of Maryam, he said the PML-N, which had controlled the country through one family, was accusing the government of making Pakistan a one-party state. He said the ongoing political tension between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif could not be hidden by empty rhetoric. Responding to her comments on the accountability process, Chohan said that perhaps Begum Safdar Awan was not aware of more than one and a half dozen accused who had been arrested in the Ramzan Sugar Mill case. He said that Begum Safdar Awan tried unsuccessfully to intimidate the government with an All Parties Conference today. “People have already seen the failure and disgrace of dozens of such APCs by the fractured opposition,” he added.