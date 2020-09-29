Police unable to record statements of Talal, lady MNA

LAHORE: The fact-finding committee of the Faisalabad Police probing the matter of torture on former federal minister Talal Chaudhry could not record statements of him and the lady MNA concerned despite the efforts of two days. The committee head said the police team went twice to the house of the MNA but was told that she had not yet returned. When the team visited the hospital for the statement of Talal Chaudhry, it was told that he had gone home after being discharged. Two phone calls made to the police about the incident also became a mystery as both numbers were found to be fake. One phone number was registered in the name of a resident of Mansehra Tehsil Ogi, while the other was not listed. The police record said the former minister called the police at 3:10am, pointing to a dacoity from his number 03100078355, while the lady MNA called from her phone 03009184442.