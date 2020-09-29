close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
September 29, 2020

Cynthia Ritchie case: How can FIR be stopped even if allegations are wrong, asks SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued notices to the advocate general (AG) and prosecutor general (PG) of Islamabad in former interior minister Rehman Malik's case against American citizen Cynthia Dawn Ritchie.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for Rehman Malik, pleaded the court to quash the high court's decision regarding the investigation and registration of the first information report (FIR).

He said Cynthia Ritchie had suddenly leveled serious allegations against the former prime minister, interior minister and health minister. “If an FIR was registered on such mere allegations, noone's honor would be protected, he added.

Justice Qazi Amin asked if a woman accused someone, even if these were wrong, under what law it could be stopped. Advocate Latif Khosa said Justice for Peace and Magistrate had rejected Cynthia's application. The court issued notices and adjourned the hearing of the case till Wednesday.

