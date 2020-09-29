Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman termed captain of journalism

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group while protesting against illegal and unjustified arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Monday declared that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a real captain of journalism, who has been leading movement for the freedom of the press for last 199 days.

The protesters at the protest demonstration in Rawalpindi outside the offices of the Jang and The News said that all the international human rights and journalist organisations are on same page with workers of Jang group to raise their voice against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman that only meant to suppress the freedom of media in Pakistan.

The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group along with the journalists organisation, cross section of civil society and political workers continued holding of countrywide demonstrations against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for last 199 days.

At the protest demonstration, the protesters raised the slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and termed his arrest an attempt to suppress the voice for the freedom of the media in the country and for the ego satisfaction of rulers. Addressing the protest demonstration in Rawalpindi, Secretary General Rawalpindi Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and senior correspondent of Geo News Islamabad Asif Ali Bhatti said the protesting voice of workers of Geo and jang Group were being heard internationally.

Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said those who illegally arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will face the wrath of Almighty Allah. Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a real captain of journalism in Pakistan.

Worker of Jang Group Munir Shah, Amjad Abbasi, Nusrat Malik, Kamal Shah and others also spoke on the occasion. In Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office-bearers of media unions and Jang Workers Union condemned the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who is under detention for the last 199 days.

Staging demonstration outside the Jang Offices Monday at the protest camp of Jang, Geo and The News employees for the 177th consecutive day, they criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for working exactly opposite to his tall claims of over 20 years to turn Pakistan into a Madina-like state, which he used only to woo media support to come to power. But actually Imran had been victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PTI regime, they said, adding that there was no progress either in investigations into the corruption charges of 34-year-old property exchange case against him nor any formal case registered. The protesters termed it a blatant attack on media freedom, shouted slogans against the fascist PTI regime and condemned the illegal and anti-media tactics of the NAB.

They demanded the chief justice to take a suo motu notice of this gross injustice which was a direct attack on the freedom of expression and liberty of media. They demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and threatened to launch anti-government movement across the country if he was not released.

Jang Workers Union Secretary General Malik Farooq Awan, Pakistan Times News Editor Zaheer Anjum, Kashmiris leader Humayun Mirza, senior journalists Shahab Ansari, Sher Ali Khalti, Awais Qarni, Muhammad Shafiq, Ms Ayesha Akram, Ms Shagufta Naz, Aziz Sheikh, Munawwar Hussain, Shahid Aziz, Tariq Aziz, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Ali, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Mushtaq and Zahid Mehmood were prominent among the protesters.

Zaheer Anjum termed the PTI government the worst kind of fascist and authoritarian regime bent upon gagging the voice of media to prevent exposure of its own corruption and bad governance. He warned other owners of the media houses were the next target after Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was the first casualty in PTI government’s stifling media policy. He said choking the entire media would become an easy target for the government and establishment when the top-ranking media house would either be closed down or badly reduced to size. He said media houses owners must realise that unless they empower their workers and professional journalists their own strength would be seriously curtailed, and they would become an easy prey for the establishment and ruling elite. He said the case of Mir Shakil-ur- Rahman should serve as an eye-opener for all the media houses owners. Humayun Mirza said media cannot work for the truth without freedom, as it played the role of watchdog for the society and country. He noted that such victimisations were forced by dictators like Gen Ayub Khan, Gen Zia, Gen Pervez Musharraf, in the past, and now media workers were being victimised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was selected by the establishment to curb media. He said the whole world knew the truth that Imran was selected in sham elections and was now proving that he was not the representative of the masses.

Awais Qarni said victimisation of editor-in-chief must come to an end after the detention of over five months, and he should be released as his arrest was a symbolic move to usurp media freedom. Already the results desired by the rulers were coming out and the arrest was leading towards the crumbling of other media houses and closure of noted news channels.

Malik Farooq Awan said bogus case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be withdrawn and he should be released. He warned that if he was not released then the protest would increase creating more problems for the government. He said the Jang Group always reported the truth, adding the PTI government was using all pressure tactics to subdue the Press and Jang Group was bearing the brunt being the largest media house in the country.

Shahab Ansari said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is symbol of freedom of expression and this struggle is not only for his release but also for the freedom of media in future. He warned that this campaign would continue against the puppet rulers even after his release since it was a conspiracy against the journalists and the freedom of expression. He said everybody in the country who struggled for the freedom of expression was Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Sher Ali Khalti said the arrest of editor-in-chief was not only a conspiracy against the Jang Group but also the first step to mute all the voices of independent media. Aziz Sheikh said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was meant to suppress the independent media and it was an illegal detention since he had always kept his financial dealings clean and its proof was that no government could ever find any doubtful done by him.

In Peshawar, the members of the journalist community on Monday condemned the victimization of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release forthwith.

They assembled outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to resent the arrest and long detention of the Jang Group head. Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest. The protesters carried banners and placards. They raised slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Farmanullah Jan, Shah Zaman, Ansar Abbas, Ihtesham Toru, Amjad Safi, Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Raham Dil and others spoke on the occasion.

They flayed the government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on March 12 and his incarceration since then. The speakers said the PTI government had interned the Jang Group chief on cooked-up charges and kept him under detention for the last 201 days. They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been arrested to gag the independent media. The speakers slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimizing opposition and independent media under its biased approach and working.

They deplored that the anti-graft body was not taking any action against the PTI members allegedly involved in corruption. The speakers questioned why NAB was not moving against those involved in wheat flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit scandals. They implored the Supreme Court to Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to the head of the Jang Group.