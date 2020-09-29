Sh Rashid for bringing plunderers to book

KARACHI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that all those who had plundered the country and shifted their wealth abroad, will be brought to book.

He said this in a press conference at his camp office here. Sheikh Rashid said that the corrupt elements are responsible for the inflation in the country and they will be brought to the end in accordance with the law and Constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking about All Parties Conference (APC) by the opposition parties he said that three to four parties that had plundered the country are part of this group and now their sole agenda is to create hurdles for the ruling party to stop it getting majority seats in the next Senate election. These corrupt politicians are raw material of jails and their more 10 cases would also be unearthed before the public and they will land in jails, he said.

Sheikh Rashid said that the present government and the Pakistan Army are on the same page. He told a questioner that trains services were suspended for last four months due to COVID-19 situation and Pakistan Railways incurred financial losses. Salaries and dues benefits of the employees of Pakistan Railways would be cleared, he added.

To a question, he said that six passenger trains are given to private contractors and 17 more trains would also be handed over to private operators. He said that as many as 500 freight trains would also be privatised. He said that he wanted to shift half of the headquarters of Pakistan Railways from Lahore to Karachi.

Sheikh Rashid said that around 90 percent of Pakistani and 10 per cent Chinese nationals would get jobs in the Main Line 1 project (ML1), while the salaries will be paid by China. It may be noted here that under the ML1 project, the existing track connecting Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, will be rehabilitated and upgraded as part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Speaking about charges framing by the accountability court against PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering case, he said that those who plundered the wealth of the country, will be punished.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid has leveled allegation that opposition wants to sabotage upcoming Senate elections. Addressing to a press conference in Karachi he claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has not answered my ten questions, adding that Nawaz has decided to spend rest of his life in London and adding PML-N leader should give respect to Chief Justice instead of vote. He also alleged that Nawaz Sharif was behind Dawn Leaks. – Agencies

Jang reporter adds: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid made a written press conference first time. Sheikh Rashid turned angry when a journalist asked him that he (Sh Rashid) was making written press conference and from where he got this press release and who asked him to hold press conference.

While expressing his wrath Sheikh Rashid replied to journalist that he should take this written conference as he does not hold press conference on anybody’s directions and he is not a spokesman of anybody.

Earlier, the Railways minister said that he was facing issue of memory after recovering from coronavirus and therefore he had prepared his speech in written form as he had to answer each and every allegation levelled by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.