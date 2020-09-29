close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
Corrigendum

On Monday, September 28, The News published a story, "PM bans ministers and baboos’ meetings with military officials." The same story was also aired/ published by three prominent newspapers/ TV channels amongst others. The story contained an error as the prime minister had not issued such a ban though the Cabinet Division had issued a routine letter reminding ministers and bureaucrats to go through Defense Ministry as per rules of business. The News regrets the error and corrected the same story on its online edition the same day. Jang and Geo had the correct version. -- Editorial Committee, Jang Group

