Most premature deaths from heart diseases can be avoided

ISLAMABAD: Most premature deaths from Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) can be avoided if the key risk factors—tobacco use, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and physical inactivity—are controlled.

The Chief of Cardiology at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Dr. Asad Ali Saleem sent a reminder to this effect in a message released to coincide with World Heart Day, which is observed every year on September 29 to educate people around the globe about CVDs including heart disease and stroke, and to highlight the actions that individuals can take for their prevention and control. CVDs are accountable for nearly half of all Non-Communicable Disease deaths, making it the world’s number one killer claiming 17.9 million lives each year.

Dr. Asad, said prevention is better than cure. “If one has risk factors like diabetes, smoking habit, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity with low or minimal physical activity and excessive salt intake, he or she is at high risk and must modify lifestyle and dietary habits to avoid serious cardiovascular complications,” he added.

Consultant cardiologist at SIH Dr. Saeed Ullah Shah said, coronary artery disease and valve diseases should not be confused as both conditions result from different complications. “Angiography is a test used to find out coronary artery blockage, etc. It is alarming that now, people at a younger age are also coming with heart-related diseases,” he said, stressing the need to avoid tobacco usage, exercise regularly, and control weight.

Consultant interventional cardiologist at SIH Dr. Asaad Akbar Khan said, people with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and kidney problems are at high risk of heart-related diseases. He too advised the adoption of a more active lifestyle to prevent cardiovascular and other diseases including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart failure, heart attack, obesity, diabetes, and even different types of cancer

Associate consultant cardiologist at SIH Dr. Kashif Jan explained that Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), commonly referred to as a hole in the heart, is the most common heart problem that babies are born with; it happens during fetal heart development and is present at birth. He said, this condition can be improved with treatment but timely diagnosis is important so that treatment can be initiated as early as possible.