Two dead in separate incidents

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two people died in different incidents here Monday. Habib of Mauza Noor Wah was returning home on his motorbike when a tractor-trolley hit him. He died instantly. Farooq Ahmed collided with another vehicle, which caused his death.
CORONA POSITIVE: Two people, including a woman, tested corona positive here on Monday. M Imran, 35, a resident of Chak 72/ NP and Bakhto Mai, 50, a resident of Kot Mithan, were taken to hospital for treatment by their heirs on suspicion of coronavirus. Later, their tests confirmed them corona patients.