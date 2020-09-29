Tax bombshell throws Trump on defensive ahead of debate

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump reeled Monday on the eve of his first televised debate against challenger Joe Biden after a bolt-from-the-blue report showed he has been avoiding paying almost any federal income tax for years.

The scoop from The New York Times, reporting that Trump paid only $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, and none at all for 10 of the previous 15 years, was a shot to the jugular of the self-described billionaire. Throughout his unlikely rise to power, Trump has portrayed himself as a hard-nosed businessman on a mission to drain the Washington swamp and represent what he calls “the forgotten man and woman. The tax report threatens the core of Trump´s political identity — that vaunted ability to connect with blue collar voters. Biden, who frequently touts his early boyhood years in the hardscrabble Pennsylvania town of Scranton, has been trying to reframe the populist leader as a spoiled playboy from Manhattan. Though its impact on voters was still far from clear, the Times´ report hands Biden piles of new ammunition. And the Democrat´s campaign immediately opened fire.