Parliamentary body on forced conversions to visit Sindh

LAHORE: Members of Parliamentary Committee on Protection from Forced Conversion announced their schedule for visit to Sindh particularly, Umerkot, Ghotki and Tharparkar Districts where an unprecedented increase has been observed in the number of cases of forced faith conversions to Islam.

Peter Jacob (Executive Director, CSJ) urged the government representatives to involve victims and their families/guardians as well as human rights organisations to present

evidence - a widespread phenomenon in Sindh and Punjab where girls belonging to minorities were kidnapped, forcibly converted, married and assaulted.

He demanded the Parliamentary Committee launch a probe into cases reported in Punjab. To this end, CSJ had earlier shared a list of 74 incidents of alleged forced conversions in Punjab with members of the Committee.