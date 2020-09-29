Displeasure over poor facilities

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa Monday visit Social Security Hospital and expressed displeasure over poor medical facilitates for patients.

The DC inspected different sections of the hospital and directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) to change medical roster of doctors in three days and improve cleanliness issues of the hospital. He warned action in case of showing more negligence. The MS briefed the DC and said doctors at the hospital work only during day time. Reportedly there is only one medical officer in the evening and night shift and patients in critical conditions are normally referred to Gujrat or Gujranwala.